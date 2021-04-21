Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 82nd’s Panther Brigade trains with the British 16 Air Assault Brigade in preparation for Swift Response 2021 [Image 4 of 8]

    The 82nd’s Panther Brigade trains with the British 16 Air Assault Brigade in preparation for Swift Response 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted Basic Airborne Refresher training alongside their NATO Allies from the British Army’s 16 Air Assault Brigade on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 21, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:51
    Location: US
