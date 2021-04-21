Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6627365 VIRIN: 210421-A-SF135-0011 Resolution: 2502x1668 Size: 1.65 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 82nd’s Panther Brigade trains with the British 16 Air Assault Brigade in preparation for Swift Response 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.