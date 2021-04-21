Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted Basic Airborne Refresher training alongside their NATO Allies from the British Army’s 16 Air Assault Brigade on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, April 21, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 19:50
|Photo ID:
|6627365
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-SF135-0011
|Resolution:
|2502x1668
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 82nd’s Panther Brigade trains with the British 16 Air Assault Brigade in preparation for Swift Response 2021 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT