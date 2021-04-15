ANGLICO Conducts Naval Gunfire with USS Kid

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Mercedes, a fire support Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to call-for-fire from guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) during an expeditionary fires exercise at San Clemente Island, California, April 15, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

