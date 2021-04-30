Earth Day Cleanup

GROTON, Conn. (April 30, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) Executive Officer Cmdr. Karl Hassenfratz poses for a photo outside during a base wide clean-up event. Sandbags were filled up by Sailors to prepare for hurricane season as part of a volunteer event in recognition of Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
