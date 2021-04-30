Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day Cleanup [Image 1 of 2]

    Earth Day Cleanup

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Naval Submarine School

    GROTON, Conn. (April 30, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) Executive Officer Cmdr. Karl Hassenfratz participates in base wide clean-up onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. SUBSCOL was one of many commands to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:20
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Community Service

    TAGS

    Cleanup
    Community Service
    NETC
    Environment
    SLC

