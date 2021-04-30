Earth Day Cleanup

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES 04.30.2021 Courtesy Photo Naval Submarine School

GROTON, Conn. (April 30, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) Executive Officer Cmdr. Karl Hassenfratz participates in base wide clean-up onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. SUBSCOL was one of many commands to help during a volunteer event focused on environmental cleanliness to recognize Earth Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jimmy Ivy III/Released)