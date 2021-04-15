U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Mercedes, a fire support Marine with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, plots target data during an expeditionary fires exercise at San Clemente Island, California, April 15, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6627317
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-OY155-1095
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|887.55 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANGLICO Conducts Naval Gunfire with USS Kid [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
