Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse [Image 1 of 3]

    AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    AZNG Soldiers and Airmen load groceries into a vehicle at a food bank in Flagstaff, Ariz., 30 April, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6627194
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-RC891-0062
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse
    AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse
    AZNG help out at Flagstaff area vaccine site, food bank, warehouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT