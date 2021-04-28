Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U Brigade Advisors Stand Together [Image 2 of 2]

    JMTG-U Brigade Advisors Stand Together

    UKRAINE

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Baldwin 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    Brigade Advisors, Ukraine and U.S. counterparts, stand together outside the
    Brigade's main command post during the final days of field training exercises
    April 28, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6627045
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-IQ085-8366
    Resolution: 3623x2417
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Brigade Advisors Stand Together [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Matthew Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMTG-U Main Planning Conference 2021
    JMTG-U Brigade Advisors Stand Together

    Ukraine
    JMTG-U

