    JMTG-U Main Planning Conference 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    JMTG-U Main Planning Conference 2021

    L'VIV, UKRAINE

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Baldwin 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    Task Force Raven, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team with allied and partnered
    nations conduct the main planning conference for the upcoming Rapid Trident
    September 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6627044
    VIRIN: 210426-Z-IQ085-8457
    Resolution: 4321x2881
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: L'VIV, UA 
    Hometown: L'VIV, UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Main Planning Conference 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Matthew Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMTG-U Main Planning Conference 2021
    JMTG-U Brigade Advisors Stand Together

    TAGS

    Task Force Raven
    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Rapid Trident 2021

