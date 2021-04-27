Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210427-N-CW570-0001

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    A Full-Time Support staff member assigned at Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) New Orleans was recently selected as the sole recipient of the 2021 Exceptional Military Victim Advocate Award for outstanding contributions supporting service members and dependents.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 14:38
    NOSC New Orleans Sailor Receives Exceptional Military Victim Advocate Award

    Navy Reserve
    USNR

