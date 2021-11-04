Chaplain (Maj.) Bitrus Cobongs, head chaplain for the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits on a pew in Keesler's Triangle Chapel April 11, 2021. Cobongs's life began over 6,000 miles away in Nigeria where his early aspirations consisted of being a youth minister, but through closed and opened doors, he ended up serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 13:34
|Photo ID:
|6626885
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-KV687-1025
|Resolution:
|5743x3284
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Cobongs, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tribe to triumph: A Chaplain's journey
LEAVE A COMMENT