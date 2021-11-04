Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Cobongs

    Chaplain Cobongs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Bitrus Cobongs, head chaplain for the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., sits on a pew in Keesler's Triangle Chapel April 11, 2021. Cobongs's life began over 6,000 miles away in Nigeria where his early aspirations consisted of being a youth minister, but through closed and opened doors, he ended up serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 13:34
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tribe to triumph: A Chaplain's journey

    Keesler AFB
    Chaplain
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing
    ReserveResilient

