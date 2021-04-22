Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role [Image 5 of 5]

    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role

    KUWAIT

    04.22.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    The 16th Engineer Brigade cased their colors, representing a transfer of authority to the 111th Engineer Brigade as the Central Command Theater Engineer Brigade, during a recent ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6626795
    VIRIN: 210422-A-WJ211-884
    Resolution: 2592x1944
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role
    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role
    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role
    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role
    111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    National Guard
    TEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT