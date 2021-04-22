The 16th Engineer Brigade cased their colors, representing a transfer of authority to the 111th Engineer Brigade as the Central Command Theater Engineer Brigade, during a recent ceremony on Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6626792
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-WJ211-719
|Resolution:
|2592x1944
|Size:
|783 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
16th Engineer Brigade Relinquishes Authority, 111th Engineer Brigade Assumes Theater Engineer Brigade Role
LEAVE A COMMENT