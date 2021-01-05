RIJEKA, Croatia (May 01, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Casey Wall, left, sands old paint off a motor gasoline (MOGAS) barrel and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Charles Emory paints a barrel during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 01, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

