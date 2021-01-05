RIJEKA, Croatia (May 01, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Charles Emory paints a motor gasoline (MOGAS) barrel during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 01, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6626752 VIRIN: 210501-N-GW139-2010 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 382.58 KB Location: RIJEKA, HR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.