Awards Quarters Diego Garcia April 29, 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Katryn M. Kroeker, assigned to American Forces Network Diego Garcia, receives a Blue Jacket of the Quarter plaque from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters on April 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

