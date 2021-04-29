Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia April 29, 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia April 29, 2021

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Nikolas M. Garhartt, assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit on Diego Garcia, receives a Junior Sailor of the Quarter award from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, during an awards quarters on April 29, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia April 29, 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

