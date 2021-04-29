210429-N-CJ510-0076 AEGEAN SEA (April 29, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt Crump, left, pies Senior Chief Operations Specialist Jeremiah Hoyt during a junior enlisted association event aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 29, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

