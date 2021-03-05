CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG7), center, and Mrs. Lani Dollaga pose with distinguished guests after his promotion ceremony to rear admiral upper half. Dollaga’s ceremony was attended by Vice Adm. Bill Merz, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, Naval Forces Japan and several Japan Maritime Self Defense Force admirals, as well as both virtually and in person by CSG7 staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

