    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half) [Image 5 of 5]

    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)

    YOKOSUKA, JORDAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG7), center, and Mrs. Lani Dollaga pose with distinguished guests after his promotion ceremony to rear admiral upper half. Dollaga’s ceremony was attended by Vice Adm. Bill Merz, U.S. 7th Fleet, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, Naval Forces Japan and several Japan Maritime Self Defense Force admirals, as well as both virtually and in person by CSG7 staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 03:23
    Photo ID: 6626552
    VIRIN: 210503-N-DS193-0034
    Resolution: 4511x2658
    Size: 1012.34 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JO
    Hometown: VALLEJO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

