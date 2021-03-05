CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, congratulates Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG7) on his promotion to rear admiral upper half. Dollaga’s ceremony was attended by his wife, Lani Dollaga, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, Naval Forces Japan and several Japan Maritime Self Defense Force admirals, as well as both virtually and in person by CSG7 staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

