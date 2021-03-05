Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half) [Image 1 of 5]

    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Vice Adm. Bill Merz, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, administers the oath of office to Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG7) during his promotion to rear admiral upper half. Dollaga’s ceremony was attended by his wife, Lani Dollaga, right, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, Naval Forces Japan and several Japan Maritime Self Defense Force admirals, as well as both virtually and in person by CSG7 staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 03:23
    Photo ID: 6626548
    VIRIN: 210503-N-DS193-0005
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: VALLEJO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)
    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)
    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)
    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)
    CSG7's Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga promoted to rear admiral (upper half)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    japan
    rear admiral
    california
    vallejo
    2-star

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT