    142 MDG Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    142 MDG Operations

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brandon Boyd 

    142nd Wing

    Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. -- Members of the 142 Medical Group perform medical readiness operations here during a regularly scheduled drill, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Brandon Boyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 20:14
    Photo ID: 6626285
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-LJ997-042
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142 MDG Operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brandon Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Readiness
    Training
    142nd Wing
    142WG

