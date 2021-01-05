Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. -- Members of the 142 Medical Group perform medical readiness operations here during a regularly scheduled drill, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Brandon Boyd)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 20:14
|Photo ID:
|6626285
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-LJ997-042
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142 MDG Operations [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brandon Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
