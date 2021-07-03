Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Spy a trailblazer: Nevada Air Guard's first female instructor pilot

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Baylee Hunt 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, Nev., sits in the flight deck of a C-130 Mar. 7, 2021 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nev. Spy, who knew she wanted to be a pilot when she was eight years old, is slotted to become the first female instructor pilot for the Air National Guard after completing her instructor pilot course this year.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 15:57
    Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, US 
    This work, I Spy a trailblazer: Nevada Air Guard's first female instructor pilot, by SrA Baylee Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Female
    Pilot
    Diversity
    C-130
    Force Development
    Inclusion
    Trailblazer

