Maj. Sarah Spy, C-130 Hercules pilot for the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, Nev., sits in the flight deck of a C-130 Mar. 7, 2021 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno, Nev. Spy, who knew she wanted to be a pilot when she was eight years old, is slotted to become the first female instructor pilot for the Air National Guard after completing her instructor pilot course this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 15:57 Photo ID: 6625990 VIRIN: 210307-Z-GM511-0036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.34 MB Location: NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Spy a trailblazer: Nevada Air Guard's first female instructor pilot, by SrA Baylee Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.