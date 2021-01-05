Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSG-21 Sets Sail [Image 2 of 2]

    CSG-21 Sets Sail

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines and Sailors with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, "The Wake Island Avengers" line the rails aboard Her Majesty's Ship (HMS) Queen Elizabeth as she sails out of Portsmouth Harbor, United Kingdom, on 01 May, 2021. VMFA-211 is deployed aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth to support the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21. The combined deployment will send a strong signal of support to Allies and partners around the world and our resolve to work together to deter coercion and aggression.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6625978
    VIRIN: 210501-M-MS099-714
    Resolution: 3766x2716
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-21 Sets Sail [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Zachary Bodner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG-21 Sets Sail
    CSG-21 Sets Sail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMSQE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT