CSG-21 Sets Sail

Marines and Sailors with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, "The Wake Island Avengers" line the rails aboard Her Majesty's Ship (HMS) Queen Elizabeth as she sails out of Portsmouth Harbor, United Kingdom, on 01 May, 2021. VMFA-211 is deployed aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth to support the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group 21. The combined deployment will send a strong signal of support to Allies and partners around the world and our resolve to work together to deter coercion and aggression.

