    102nd IW Chief Master Sgt Abbot Receives promotion [Image 10 of 10]

    102nd IW Chief Master Sgt Abbot Receives promotion

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. Robert T. Abbot, 212th Engineering Installation Squadron superintendent, recieves a certificate of induction from Chief John Debuc, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Chief, during a promotion ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6625970
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-WU509-0338
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.29 MB
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard

