Col. Wendy Armijo, the new commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, accepts the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6625966
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-WU509-0304
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|BOURNE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd IW Col Armijo Assumed Command of 102 ISRG [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
