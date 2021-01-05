Retired Col. David McNulty, former Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, receives the Legion of Merit medal from Col. Sean Riley, Commander of the 102nd IW, at at Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., May 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 14:49 Photo ID: 6625964 VIRIN: 210501-Z-WU509-0281 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.74 MB Location: BOURNE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Retired Col McNulty Receives Recognition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.