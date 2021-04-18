USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations with Harriers

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) signals an AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard Essex, April 18. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 04.18.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN