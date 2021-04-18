Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations with Harriers [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations with Harriers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) signals an AV-8B Harrier with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard Essex, April 18. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations with Harriers [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

