Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

210501-N-PC620-0068

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (May 1, 2021) U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 110th Military Police Company strap a mock casualty to a stretcher during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 1, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US Photo by PO2 Michael Lehman