    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force [Image 5 of 10]

    Preparing for America’s worst day: Army multi-component exercise tests the force

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210501-N-PC620-0052
    BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (May 1, 2021) The view from a church tower of a mass decontamination line during exercise Guardian Response 21 (GR 21) at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 1, 2021. GR 21 is an annual exercise used to train and evaluate the Department of Defense's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) response enterprise (CRE). Upon completion of the culminating training event, the CRE allocated units are postured to rapidly deploy to support no-notice CBRN or defense support to civil authorities response operations anywhere in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6625854
    VIRIN: 210501-N-PC620-0052
    Resolution: 5433x3881
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Guardian Response 21
    GR 21

