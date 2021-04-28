Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PJs perform PR medical training [Image 2 of 14]

    PJs perform PR medical training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform personnel recovery medical training April 28, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6625831
    VIRIN: 210428-F-FN125-0223
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PJs perform PR medical training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Victoria Hadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training
    PJs perform PR medical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    recovery

    HOA

    PJ

    response

    PR

    med

    TAGS

    recovery
    HOA
    PJ
    response
    PR
    med

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT