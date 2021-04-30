Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, presides over the Indo-Pacific Command Change of Command, held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6625773
|VIRIN:
|210430-D-BM568-2277
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecDef Austin Presides over USINDOPACOM CoC [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT