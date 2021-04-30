Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef Austin tours Punchbowl [Image 28 of 37]

    SecDef Austin tours Punchbowl

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also referred to as the punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 05:06
    Photo ID: 6625768
    VIRIN: 210430-D-BM568-2134
    Resolution: 7553x5007
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: HI, US
