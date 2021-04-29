Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Governor of Hawaii David Y. Ige after the Indo-Pacific Command, Change of Command held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 05:11
|Photo ID:
|6625751
|VIRIN:
|210430-D-BM568-1837
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecDef Austin Presides over USINDOPACOM CoC [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT