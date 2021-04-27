Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad Live Fire Lane [Image 11 of 12]

    Squad Live Fire Lane

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct squad live fire training lanes during a rotation to Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island on April 27, 2021. Throughout the lane the Soldiers made use of suppressors on their M4 Carbines to help shield the noise of their initial contact with enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 02:50
    Photo ID: 6625551
    VIRIN: 210427-A-AK380-284
    Resolution: 5099x3399
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad Live Fire Lane [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live Fire
    Squad
    Training
    Suppressor
    This is My Squad
    TIMS

