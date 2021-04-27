Squad Live Fire Lane

Infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct squad live fire training lanes during a rotation to Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island on April 27, 2021. Throughout the lane the Soldiers made use of suppressors on their M4 Carbines to help shield the noise of their initial contact with enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

