    124th's FWS AOC

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Eric Marsh assumes command of the 124th Fighter Wing Staff, Idaho Air National Guard, May 1, 2021 at Gowen Field, Idaho.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th's FWS AOC, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    AOC
    Idaho Air National Guard

