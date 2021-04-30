Maj. Eric Marsh assumes command of the 124th Fighter Wing Staff, Idaho Air National Guard, May 1, 2021 at Gowen Field, Idaho.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 20:37
|Photo ID:
|6625418
|VIRIN:
|210430-Z-YH478-0021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th's FWS AOC, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
