210430-N-WQ732-5035 ARABIAN SEA (April 30, 2021) Seaman Chase Leonard, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Devin Gonter man the helm of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, April 30. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 19:12 Photo ID: 6625377 VIRIN: 210430-N-WQ732-5035 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 606.05 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.