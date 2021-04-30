Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    Daily Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210430-N-WQ732-2010 ARABIAN SEA (April 30, 2021) Lt. j.g. Tatiana Given passes information through an integrated voice communication system (IVCS) in the pilothouse of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Sea, April 30. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6625373
    VIRIN: 210430-N-WQ732-2010
    Resolution: 5006x3359
    Size: 616.44 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY
    #ARABIANSEA

