Service members hold training at a range on South Post on April 24, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in April 2021 for weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 04:20
|Photo ID:
|6624953
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-OK556-614
|Resolution:
|3908x2931
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Photo Essay: Training operations at Fort McCoy
