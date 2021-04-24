Training operations at Fort McCoy

Service members hold training at a range on South Post on April 24, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in April 2021 for weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

