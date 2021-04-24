Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members hold training at a range on South Post on April 24, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in April 2021 for weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Training operations at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

