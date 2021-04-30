Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, take simulated artillery fire during the last event of a five-day capstone exercise for the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 30, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 02:20
    Photo ID: 6624895
    VIRIN: 210430-M-CK339-0387
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony
    IMC Marines finish capstone exercise, hike straight to their graduation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    IMC
    Capstone Exercise
    SOI-West
    Infantry Marine Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT