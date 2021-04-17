A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs operations checks on his gear before a free-fall reconnaissance and surveillance insert, April 17. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 22:00 Photo ID: 6624718 VIRIN: 210417-M-ET529-1379 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 7.27 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.