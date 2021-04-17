A U.S. Marine with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, jumps from a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a free-fall reconnaissance and surveillance insert, April 17. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 22:00
Photo ID:
|6624717
VIRIN:
|210417-M-ET529-1441
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|8.43 MB
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
