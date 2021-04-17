Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert [Image 5 of 10]

    11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) from a CH-53E Super Stallion, April 17. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Essex is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    ACE
    11th MEU
    Free-fall
    VMM 165
    ADRD

