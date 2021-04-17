11th MEU ADRD free-fall insert

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) from a CH-53E Super Stallion, April 17. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Essex is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

