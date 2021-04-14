Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS [Image 16 of 19]

    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Grossman, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors the aircraft’s surroundings during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6624699
    VIRIN: 210414-M-ET529-1524
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS
    11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    RHIB
    11th MEU
    ADRD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT