11th MEU ADRD conduct simulated VBSS

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Grossman, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors the aircraft’s surroundings during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise, April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021