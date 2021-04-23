U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Perez-Solano, 375th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, repairs a piece of medical equipment at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 23, 2021. Airmen at the Medical Equipment Repair Center are on call to repair lifesaving medical equipment and ensure clinics are able to continue patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:02 Photo ID: 6624533 VIRIN: 210426-F-XS544-0095 Resolution: 6748x4504 Size: 25.49 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.