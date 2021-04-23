Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Perez-Solano, 375th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, and Airman 1st Class Sky Gauvin, 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron biomedical equipment technician, repair a dental chair at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 23, 2021. Biomedical equipment technicians repair medical equipment and inspect to ensure the equipment is operating correctly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6624530
    VIRIN: 210426-F-XS544-0006
    Resolution: 6718x4484
    Size: 23.26 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron
    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron
    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron
    The Medical Equipment Repair Center — a ‘hidden gem’ of the 375th Medical Support Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Medical Equipment Repair Center &mdash; a &lsquo;hidden gem&rsquo; of the 375th Medical Support Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Scott
    MERC
    375th Medical Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT