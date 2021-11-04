932nd AW Medical Group AOC

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Spinelli, right, receives the 932nd Airlift Wing Medical Squadron guidon from Col. Glen Collins, 932nd AW commander, April 11, 2021, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. As commander Spinelli is responsible for leading, training, and deploying more than 350 medics around the world.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

